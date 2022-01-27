Traffic
Pet program will cover the costs for seniors that foster older cats

80 new pets come through the doors of the Toledo Humane Society each week, many being adopted within 1-2 days.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Paws and Whiskers cat shelter announced they were starting a program that will help older cats find new homes.

The Senior to Senior Foster Program is looking for people 62 and over who live independently, but whose finances don’t quite stretch far enough for pet ownership.

Those that are selected can pick one of the shelter’s senior cats for long term fostering, while Paws and Whiskers provides all food, litter, supplies, medications and veterinary care in return.

Interested caregivers are asked to call 419-536-1914 to schedule an appointment.

Paws and Whiskers is pleased to announce our Senior to Senior Foster Program. We are looking for people 62 and over who...

Posted by Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

