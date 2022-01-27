Pet program will cover the costs for seniors that foster older cats

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Paws and Whiskers cat shelter announced they were starting a program that will help older cats find new homes.

The Senior to Senior Foster Program is looking for people 62 and over who live independently, but whose finances don’t quite stretch far enough for pet ownership.

Those that are selected can pick one of the shelter’s senior cats for long term fostering, while Paws and Whiskers provides all food, litter, supplies, medications and veterinary care in return.

Interested caregivers are asked to call 419-536-1914 to schedule an appointment.

