Research after water crisis looks at best ways to keep water clean

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly a decade later, the impact of Toledo’s water crisis is turning into some positive scientific results. One of the major chemicals used to produce clean drinking water has now received a closer look.

In many ways what happened in Lake Erie in 2014 was a wake-up call. Algae was discussed previously but when half a million people lost their drinking water for an entire weekend, everyone took notice.

No one wants to see another algal bloom but until they’re eliminated, treating the water so it’s clean to drink becomes a major priority. One treatment product getting intensive research is powdered activated carbon.

“Our work and involvement in this started soon after the episode in 2014 that impacted drinking water in Toledo,” said Dr. John Lenhart of Ohio State University.

Dr. Lenhart has taken a closer look at how this carbon works and how it removes things like cyanobacteria produced by the blooms. Powdered activated carbon is commonly used in treatment plants like Collins Park in Toledo.

Data is showing things now learned from the water crisis are actively trying to prevent another one and can make an even bigger impact on our region.

“The provision of clean drinking water combines all three of these issues of health impacts, economic impacts, and societal impacts all in one type bloom because we’re trying to provide safe clean drinking water for the residents,” said Dr. Lenhart.

Carbon is just one tool Toledo’s water treatment plant uses. The “Ozonator” is the newest. This process takes oxygen and arcs electricity through it to act as a final filter. That and hundreds of millions of dollars of plant upgrades make another water crisis highly unlikely with more and more researched practices at work.

“In some cases, it’s reinforced some of the decisions they’re already making and providing them with greater confidence that the decisions they are making are based on sound science,” said Dr. Lenhart.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.