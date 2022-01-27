Two BGSU fraternities suspended following Code of Conduct violations

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Two fraternities at Bowling Green State University are in serious trouble: one for throwing a party that resulted in people being taken to the hospital, and another one for hazing.

The first anniversary of BGSU student Stone Foltz’s death is just weeks away, and it seems the university has decided to crack down on Greek life.

BGSU is suspending Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and extending the suspension of Delta Chi Fraternity.

In a statement, BGSU’s spokesperson Alex Solis said “the University will not tolerate behavior that disregards the Code of Conduct and the health and safety of those students involved.”

Delta Chi is under fire for multiple things that occurred at one of their chapter houses: 217 North Prospect.

There, BGSU says “an underage student was found passed out outside of a party...and was transported to the hospital due to their intoxication level.”

The university also says there was a report of hazing involving forced consumption of hot sauce and expectations that new members trespass illegally.”

Now, Delta Chi will not be allowed on campus until the fall of 2026.

Some Bowling Green students had thought about their school cracking down on hazing: “Especially since it caused the death of a student and I think it was his first year too, they are definitely coming down harder on them,” says student Eftihia Geniatakis.

A 13abc reporter asked, “Do you agree with them for coming down harder on them?”

“Definitely, I think they do need to pay more attention just so something like that doesn’t happen again,” says student Whitney Mulholland.

Phi Delta Theta is suspended until the fall of 2024.

The chapter is facing repercussions after a party in October of 2021 got out of control.

BGSU says this party involved “individuals being highly intoxicated, two individuals being transported to the Wood County Hospital, and a 16-year old being served alcohol at the party.”

Here is a student’s opinion on what happened at the Phi Delta Theta party: “Some immature kids did something that wasn’t very smart. It’s a life lesson and we learn from it because we see what happens, the consequences from it, and people become wiser because of it,” says Kevin Duke.

The family of Stone Foltz made a statement today regarding the suspension of these fraternities.

They said “it devastates us to learn that nothing has changed for certain fraternities at Bowling Green State University. When we said zero tolerance, we thought we were clear.”

The family also added “We promised Stone that we would never stop fighting for change. The only solution to hazing is zero tolerance.”

