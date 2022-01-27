Traffic
Whitmer grad, UT alum Eberflus expected to be named head coach of the Chicago Bears

(AP PHOTO/ Gary McCoullough)
(AP PHOTO/ Gary McCoullough)(AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The rumors flying around the NFL are pointing toward a Toledo connection when the Chicago Bears announce their next head coach, the league’s website reported Thursday.

51-year-old Matt Eberflus is expected to land the job replacing Matt Nagy, after spending the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts.

Eberflus graduated from Whitmer High School in 1988, then attended the University of Toledo where he played for the Rockets until graduation.

He worked with the UT football team until 2000, then became the defensive coordinator at Missouri, before moving on to the pros in 2009.

