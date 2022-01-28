Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

1/28: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Cold weekend, warming trend coming; snowy, icy, windy midweek
A few flurries for some this afternoon, with a temporary warmup (and very messy second half of) next week! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Spotty snow showers this afternoon will lead into another bitter cold morning -- negative single digits with patchy freezing fog possible. Saturday marks a (temporary) turning point in temperatures, warming to the 40s by Tuesday... but that will usher in a VERY messy second half of the week. Snow, ice and wind are all likely factors as February lives up to its stormy reputation within the first few days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutor charged with OVI
Lucas Co. prosecutor charged with OVI
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Parents threaten four school districts with lawsuits over mask, quarantine policies
Donte Gilmer appeared in Lucas County Court Wednesday for a bail hearing regarding a June...
Man indicted for the murders of Natasha Carlisle and Laura Luckey
A couple and their dogs escaped a fire that claimed their Rossford home.
Couple, dogs escape Rossford house fire

Latest News

A few flurries for some this afternoon, with a temporary warmup (and very messy second half of)...
1/28: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Cold Weekend...Rain, Snow, & Ice Next Week
January 28th Weather Forecast
January 28th Weather Forecast
January 28th Weather Forecast
1/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast