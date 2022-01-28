1/28: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Spotty snow showers this afternoon will lead into another bitter cold morning -- negative single digits with patchy freezing fog possible. Saturday marks a (temporary) turning point in temperatures, warming to the 40s by Tuesday... but that will usher in a VERY messy second half of the week. Snow, ice and wind are all likely factors as February lives up to its stormy reputation within the first few days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.