1/28/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, frigid, patchy freezing fog possible, lows near zero with wind chills below zero. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, very cold, highs in the mid teens. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of AM snow showers, then dry the rest of the day, highs in the upper 20s. A *13abc First Alert Weather Day” has been issued for next Wednesday and Thursday. Rain, ice, snow and wind all possible. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.