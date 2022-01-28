Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

After pleas from family, Toledo tearing down warehouse where murder victim was found

Mother of murder victim wants abandoned building torn down
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo will tear down a long-blighted warehouse on Elm Street, leaders announced Friday.

The building, located at 1502 Elm Street, is where the murdered body of Cindy Sumner was found in 2009.

Her mother, Mary Sumner, has requested the abandoned facility, known as a local drug den for decades, be demolished.

“Every time I pass that warehouse, I grab my necklace, because I have a thumbprint, and I’m just holding it,” Mary told WTVG in September.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutor charged with OVI
Lucas Co. prosecutor charged with OVI
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Parents threaten four school districts with lawsuits over mask, quarantine policies
Donte Gilmer appeared in Lucas County Court Wednesday for a bail hearing regarding a June...
Man indicted for the murders of Natasha Carlisle and Laura Luckey
A couple and their dogs escaped a fire that claimed their Rossford home.
Couple, dogs escape Rossford house fire

Latest News

One person was shot in an incident on Eastgate in Toledo.
One shot on Eastgate in Toledo
Renderings, site plans for Ohio Intel projects
Ohio commits $2 bil to Intel in cash incentives, infrastructure updates, tax credits
The state of Ohio committed a major investment in Intel in a deal to bring the company to the...
Ohio commits to $2 billion in incentives, infrastructure spending in Intel deal
Looking at Ohio's economy going forward
Looking at Ohio's economy going forward