After pleas from family, Toledo tearing down warehouse where murder victim was found

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo will tear down a long-blighted warehouse on Elm Street, leaders announced Friday.

The building, located at 1502 Elm Street, is where the murdered body of Cindy Sumner was found in 2009.

Her mother, Mary Sumner, has requested the abandoned facility, known as a local drug den for decades, be demolished.

“Every time I pass that warehouse, I grab my necklace, because I have a thumbprint, and I’m just holding it,” Mary told WTVG in September.

