Big Ben Roethlisberger is retiring from the Steelers, but his burger is staying on the menu

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just announced his retirement from the NFL. The former captain of the Findlay Trojans High School Football Team will continue to leave his mark on the community in other ways, including through his namesake hamburger.

The Big Ben has been on the menu at Tony’s Restaurant and Pub since Roethlisberger first joined the NFL in 2004. It’s one full pound of beef divided into two half pound patties, with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and barbeque sauce.

This memorable meal is fit for the appetite for an athlete, and the family who owns Tony’s wants to continue to honor Big Ben.

“I think he’s had a great career. He’s given Pittsburg 18 good seasons and I think we here in Findlay have a lot to be proud of him for. He’s the first very, real successful athlete, a multiple Superbowl winner, and I think as a community, we’ve got a lot to be proud for him,” said Tyler Brown, son of the owner of Tony’s.

Tyler said he first met Ben when the quarterback came to the restaurant in 2004. Ben has returned ever since, even making an appearance last weekend.

