Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Big Ben Roethlisberger is retiring from the Steelers, but his burger is staying on the menu

Tony’s Restaurant and Pub outside Findlay sells The Big Ben, featuring a full pound of beef
The Big Ben, a burger featuring a full pound of beef, will remain on the menu at Tony's...
The Big Ben, a burger featuring a full pound of beef, will remain on the menu at Tony's Restaurant and Pub outside Findlay as a tribute to Ben Roethlisberger(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just announced his retirement from the NFL. The former captain of the Findlay Trojans High School Football Team will continue to leave his mark on the community in other ways, including through his namesake hamburger.

The Big Ben has been on the menu at Tony’s Restaurant and Pub since Roethlisberger first joined the NFL in 2004. It’s one full pound of beef divided into two half pound patties, with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and barbeque sauce.

This memorable meal is fit for the appetite for an athlete, and the family who owns Tony’s wants to continue to honor Big Ben.

“I think he’s had a great career. He’s given Pittsburg 18 good seasons and I think we here in Findlay have a lot to be proud of him for. He’s the first very, real successful athlete, a multiple Superbowl winner, and I think as a community, we’ve got a lot to be proud for him,” said Tyler Brown, son of the owner of Tony’s.

Tyler said he first met Ben when the quarterback came to the restaurant in 2004. Ben has returned ever since, even making an appearance last weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Prosecutor charged with OVI
Lucas Co. prosecutor charged with OVI
Parents threaten four school districts with lawsuits over mask, quarantine policies
A couple and their dogs escaped a fire that claimed their Rossford home.
Couple, dogs escape Rossford house fire
Lebanon City Schools is asking the public not to gather or protest Thursday as the...
‘After School Satan Club’: Lebanon schools ask public not to protest first meeting Thursday

Latest News

13abc Athlete of the Week - Kaden Soto
St. John’s Kaden Soto already a force as a freshman
Kaden Soto - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Kaden Soto - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Donte Gilmer received 7 charges including murder, robbery, and felonious assault.
Man indicted for the murders of Natasha Carlisle and Laura Luckey
Vandalism on the rise in Tiffin city parks
Vandalism on the rise in Tiffin parks