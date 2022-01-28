Traffic
Car, garage total loss in morning fire

A garage and the car inside were destroyed in a fire on Marlow Street.
A garage and the car inside were destroyed in a fire on Marlow Street.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire tore through a garage in the 2000-block of Marlow Street Friday morning destroying the building and the car inside.

According to a spokesperson for the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. The garage and car have been deemed a total loss but the fire did not spread to the home and did not cause any injuries.

Fire crews have not yet determined a cause.

