Fayette students win NASA engineering prize

FAYETTE, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Fayette High School science team were winners of this year’s NASA TechRise Student Challenge.

Teams from throughout the country were asked to design an experiment to test on a suborbital rocket or high-altitude balloon.

The Fayette teams developed their experiment for the suborbital rocket to test if density exists in zero gravity.

There were 57 total winners. The prizes are an assigned spot for the experiment on a NASA-sponsored flight and $1500 to develop it. Winners also received a welcome package that includes a 3D printed flight box.

