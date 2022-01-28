Finding fun in the snow and cold

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Winter offers all kinds of reasons to get outside and enjoy our Metroparks. You can do it racing down a hill, playing on the ice, or just taking a walk!

It’s been a waiting game for snow lovers. But now, the ground is covered, and the ice is set.

Jake Willing is an Outdoor Skills Interpreter with Metroparks Toledo. He tells 13abc, “Snow just brings more to the parks, and more to the outdoors. It kind of opens up that whole new spectrum of activities.”

Probably the most popular one? Sledding!

“We have sledding hills here at Pearson, Sidecut, Blue Creek, and Glass City,” says Willing. “And here, Sidecut and Glass City are actually lit up at nighttime, so you can sled at night, which is really really awesome.”

A walk in the park is another way to enjoy, but you can also take in the sights and sounds in the woods with a winter twist.

“We have designated trails at Secor and Oak Openings where we actually groom the trails for cross country skiers. For snowshoeing, you have to put on a kind of panel on the bottom of your shoe that spreads out that surface area and lets you walk on top of the snow 29 and have better traction so you don’t sink into the snow.”

And of course, a classic winter tradition: ice skating.

“When it’s actually frozen and safe, we have the pond signs pulled away that say “unsafe ice”.”

So, get out and enjoy while you can! We have less than two months to go until spring begins.

Willing advises, though: “Just dress up in some nice layers and stay warm, because it is chilly, but you can get out and do some really cool things that otherwise when it’s just grass and green.”

To find a list of things to do at the Metroparks, you can visit the Metroparks Toledo website and Facebook page.

