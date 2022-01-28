Harvey convicted of rape, assault, kidnapping

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was convicted on Thursday of raping his girlfriend and hitting her in the head with a hammer. The charges stem from an arrest back in March of last year.

Quincy Harvey was found guilty of six charges including rape, kidnapping, felonious assault, and obstructing official business.

According to his girlfriend, Harvey hit her in the head with a hammer, then dragged her from the bedroom to the living room at a home in the 700 block of Pine Valley, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and vaginally raped her.

Harvey and the victim had been dating for two years, according to the victim.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.