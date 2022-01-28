Hittin’ The Town: Duckpin bowling is once again on a roll

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Have you ever heard of duckpin bowling? It’s a popular game that is once again on a roll with people young and old. And there’s a place to try your hand at it here in Toledo.

The game has been around for more than a century, but it’s seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Tina Moorman is a big fan of the game. “You hit as many pins as you can, they flip over and then come back up. It is super quick. Sometimes they get tangled up, but that is kind of fun.”

It’s very similar to bowling with a few small differences. Brandon Saba is the owner of Bar 145 and Reset Pins. “The pins are smaller, they are on strings. The balls are smaller and we play a 10-frame game. One to four people can play in a lane.”

Duckpin bowling has been front and center at Reset for the last few years. We asked Brandon if he was any good at the game.

“I would not say that. There are a lot of people with much better scores. I don’t get a lot of chances to play to be honest with you.”

And this statistic proves just how tough the game can be. “There has never been a 300 game bowled by a professional or a non-pro. In fact we have an award that if you bowl a 300, we’ll give you $1,000.”

Brandon says the highest score ever recorded here at reset is 151. “It’s not easy. I challenge you to come out and give it a shot. If anybody thinks that because the balls are smaller, the lanes are short and the pins are close it’s easier, you are wrong.”

Even thought it’s a challenging game, it’s extremely popular. Brandon says there are even leagues that spare no expense when it comes to the game. “Some of the leagues get really into it, they have t-shirts and special names they have traditions and things like that.”

There are other games at Reset like hoops and skeeball. Brandon loves sharing it all with people young and old. “It’s nostalgic for me. I remember bowling as a kid and playing video games, and I want everyone to have those memories. That’s why I want to provide a spot for everyone to come have a good time.”

There are also four duckpin bowling lanes at Reset in Rossford.

