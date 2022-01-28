Ice fishing season underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With all the cold weather we’ve been having lately, the ice is becoming thick enough in some places to not only walk on but even drive 4-wheelers and snowmobiles.

That means ice fishing season is underway, bringing sportsmen out to brave the elements. If you’re looking to go out to Lake Erie to do some ice fishing this weekend, make sure you know how to do it properly and safely.

Officer Reid Van Cleve, the state wildlife officer assigned to Ottawa County told us, “You need an Ohio fishing license if you’re 16 and above. After you’ve got your license, if it’s cold outside I’d recommend a shanty.”

Many ice anglers have a portable heater inside their shanty to stay comfortable, and they also bring a spud bar or auger to check the thickness of the ice. But even after confirming the ice is safe to walk on, you should continue to check as you go along.

“Some of it’s going to freeze differently than others,” said Officer Van Cleve. “So, it could be 6 inches in one spot and then it might be 2 inches in another, so it’s very important to be careful.”

Officer Van Cleve also said to make sure you let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to be back so they can make sure that you get in safely. Then, after checking the weather forecast, it’s time to have some fun.

I asked a couple of the ice fishermen what’s their favorite part of the experience. Luke Woodworth, a 6-year-old who has experience ice fishing said, “Just that you get to be on the ice.” Meanwhile, Lou Hyster, another ice fisherman who traveled from Amherst, OH told us, “It’s just beautiful out here. We just had two eagles fly over the other day when we were out here, and it’s nice man.”

It’s important to go outside and get some fresh air on a regular basis, and that’s even more true during the winter months. Despite the cold temperatures, everyone out on the ice sported a smile.

“You can’t come out here with a pair of jeans on and stuff, but if you got your long johns on, get out here and have fun,” said Hyster. “That’s what it’s all about.”

So be sure to dress warm, bring your fishing license, and maybe you’ll just be lucky enough to reel in a big one.

Reporting in East Harbor State Park, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

