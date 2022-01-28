Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

January 28th Weather Forecast

Cold Weekend...Rain, Snow, & Ice Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold today with a high in the upper teens. Tonight will turn clear, calm, and very cold with lows below zero. There is a chance for some isolated pockets of freezing fog. Saturday will be sunny with a high in the middle to upper teens. A few flurries are possible on Sunday with a high in the upper 20s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 30. A surge of mild air will arrive on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Highs are expected to reach the low to middle 40s with a few showers possible. Highs are expected to be in the upper 20s to low 30s on Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Very cold air is expected to return late week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Prosecutor charged with OVI
Lucas Co. prosecutor charged with OVI
Parents threaten four school districts with lawsuits over mask, quarantine policies
A couple and their dogs escaped a fire that claimed their Rossford home.
Couple, dogs escape Rossford house fire
Lebanon City Schools is asking the public not to gather or protest Thursday as the...
‘After School Satan Club’: Lebanon schools ask public not to protest first meeting Thursday

Latest News

January 28th Weather Forecast
January 28th Weather Forecast
1/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/27/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
1/27/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/27/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast