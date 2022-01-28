January 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold today with a high in the upper teens. Tonight will turn clear, calm, and very cold with lows below zero. There is a chance for some isolated pockets of freezing fog. Saturday will be sunny with a high in the middle to upper teens. A few flurries are possible on Sunday with a high in the upper 20s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 30. A surge of mild air will arrive on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Highs are expected to reach the low to middle 40s with a few showers possible. Highs are expected to be in the upper 20s to low 30s on Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Very cold air is expected to return late week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.