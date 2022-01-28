Lake Twp. Police find missing teen from Toledo

LAKE TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A runaway teenager from Toledo is safe after police in Lake Township found him a motel. Now, officers are launching a new effort for the public to help identify missing juveniles in our area.

“And with the truck stops, we do tend to see patterns and, you know, a lot of that kind of thing,” said Sgt. Matt Simon with Lake Township Police. The jurisdiction includes the interchange of the Ohio Turnpike and I-280, which is identified as a potential hot spot for runaways and potential child traffickers.

Sgt. Simon explains the department launched a missing children program where police keep a book with pictures and descriptions of local individual recently reported as missing. Officers then check the book each to week to become familiar with the appearances of those who may be in the area.

Turns out, a picture of the missing 17-year-old male from Toledo was in the book.

“Did our investigation, talked to some people, talked to the owners of the hotels and he was actually located at the Travel Inn, which is next door to the Red Roof Inn,” added Sgt. Simon. “He’s been taken care of. He is safe and sound.”

Now, Lake Township Police are planning to place display boards inside seven truck stops. The boards, which are covered with glass and locked, will showcase the pictures and descriptions of the same missing children in the book officers see with the same weekly updates.

With more eyes searching the area, officers are hopeful they’ll be able to find missing kids quicker, as well as combat human trafficking by stopping kidnappings from going any farther.

