Man shot during Cleveland eviction dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, a man shot during an eviction on the city’s westside Thursday has died.

First responders were dispatched to 1940 West 96th Street at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to an EMS supervisor.

Preliminary information indicates that two Cleveland Municipal Court Housing bailiffs were on the scene of a court-ordered eviction. The bailiffs knocked on the door associated with the eviction, to which there was no response. The bailiffs, along with a maintenance employee, attempted to gain entry to the residence when a male came through the door with a blunt object and assaulted the maintenance employee and the bailiffs. At that time, shot(s) were fired by one of the bailiffs striking the male suspect, according to a Cleveland Police press release.

There are no reports of injuries to any local law enforcement or county officials.

Members of the Cleveland Police Force Investigation Team responded to the scene for investigation.

This is a developing story.

