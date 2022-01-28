Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man shot during Cleveland eviction dies

Scene on West 96th Street
Scene on West 96th Street(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, a man shot during an eviction on the city’s westside Thursday has died.

First responders were dispatched to 1940 West 96th Street at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to an EMS supervisor.

Preliminary information indicates that two Cleveland Municipal Court Housing bailiffs were on the scene of a court-ordered eviction. The bailiffs knocked on the door associated with the eviction, to which there was no response. The bailiffs, along with a maintenance employee, attempted to gain entry to the residence when a male came through the door with a blunt object and assaulted the maintenance employee and the bailiffs. At that time, shot(s) were fired by one of the bailiffs striking the male suspect, according to a Cleveland Police press release.

There are no reports of injuries to any local law enforcement or county officials.

Members of the Cleveland Police Force Investigation Team responded to the scene for investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutor charged with OVI
Lucas Co. prosecutor charged with OVI
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Parents threaten four school districts with lawsuits over mask, quarantine policies
A couple and their dogs escaped a fire that claimed their Rossford home.
Couple, dogs escape Rossford house fire
Lebanon City Schools is asking the public not to gather or protest Thursday as the...
‘After School Satan Club’: Lebanon schools ask public not to protest first meeting Thursday

Latest News

The Big Ben, a burger featuring a full pound of beef, will remain on the menu at Tony's...
Big Ben Roethlisberger is retiring from the Steelers, but his burger is staying on the menu
13abc Athlete of the Week - Kaden Soto
St. John’s Kaden Soto already a force as a freshman
Kaden Soto - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Kaden Soto - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Donte Gilmer received 7 charges including murder, robbery, and felonious assault.
Man indicted for the murders of Natasha Carlisle and Laura Luckey