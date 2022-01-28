One shot on Eastgate in Toledo
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are responding to a shooting in the 2300 block of Eastgate Friday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson from the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, crews transported one person with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot.
Additional information was not immediately available. We will update this breaking story as we learn more.
