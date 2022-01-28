Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather

Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing capital murder charges for allegedly beating and killing Gabriel Quintanilla (42)(Hidalgo County Sheriff's)
By Angela Bonilla and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Over 200,000 signatures have been submitted in an online petition demanding the release of three young men charged for allegedly beating their stepfather to death after the man was accused of sexually abusing their sister.

KWTX reported that a second, similar petition has more than 30,000 signatures.

The petitions call on Gov. Greg Abbott to release the brothers and a friend who “could possibly spend the rest of their life in prison for protecting their sister.”

Pharr police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Trevino, 17-year-old Christian Trevino and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez in connection to the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla.

Police say Quintanilla was beaten with brass knuckles and put into the back of a truck. His body was found in a McAllen, Texas, field.

The beating allegedly happened after the Trevino brothers learned their sister claimed she was inappropriately touched by Quintanilla at an RV park. Police say the brothers were enraged and confronted Quintanilla, resulting in a physical fight and multiple assaults.

Quintanilla suffered severe head trauma, and authorities believe he may have been alive when the suspects dumped him in the field.

Police say Quintanilla had an arrest warrant in an unrelated case for continuous sexual assault of a child and assault family violence.

The three suspects are charged with aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity. Christian Trevino and Melendez are also charged with capital murder.

Hidalgo County records show the teenagers are each being held on bonds totaling $1 million.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the vehicles involved in a crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail was caught by a fence set up...
Vehicle saved by fence in Anthony Wayne Trail crash
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Timothy Gantt is wanted by five local departments as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.
Toledo fugitive wanted by US Marshals
Cars driving with snow in the foreground
TPS, multiple other districts cancel Wednesday classes due to frigid wind chill
Kaycie Eckhoff, 23, of Toledo, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with the Feb....
Toledo mom pleads guilty in death of baby at Lake County hotel

Latest News

Vandalism on the rise in Tiffin city parks
Vandalism on the rise in Tiffin parks
Firefighters stand in a line near an ambulance after a firefighter who died while battling a...
Baltimore firefighter hurt in fiery collapse released from hospital
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Biden says Russian invasion in Feb. ‘distinct possibility’
Vandalism on the rise in Tiffin city parks