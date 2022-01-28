St. John’s Kaden Soto already a force as a freshman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coming off a dominating performance in the Catholic Cup, St. John’s grappler Kaden Soto is helping lay the foundation for the Titans program. The freshman is making an immediate impact in his first season.

“It’s a little inspiring to know that I am stepping up, we don’t have many seniors, but it nice to be one of the upcoming wrestlers because we have a bright future ahead of us,” said Soto.

Soto brings young leadership to the mats and a winning mindset.

“I started wrestling when I was six. The first time I ever wrestled I think I got second at the tournament we were at. I put the trophy down by the car and was like ‘I don’t want it’ I wanted first obviously. I was always hungry for more...”

There have been lessons learned from the losses.

“Every loss we pick out something we need to work on. He commits to working on that and we are going to keep growing,” mentioned Head Coach Sli Bostelman

Soto has the end goal of being a four-time state qualifier and making it to the State Championship.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.