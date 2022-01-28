Traffic
St. John’s Kaden Soto already a force as a freshman

Kaden Soto - 13abc Athlete of the Week
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coming off a dominating performance in the Catholic Cup, St. John’s grappler Kaden Soto is helping lay the foundation for the Titans program. The freshman is making an immediate impact in his first season.

“It’s a little inspiring to know that I am stepping up, we don’t have many seniors, but it nice to be one of the upcoming wrestlers because we have a bright future ahead of us,” said Soto.

Soto brings young leadership to the mats and a winning mindset.

“I started wrestling when I was six. The first time I ever wrestled I think I got second at the tournament we were at. I put the trophy down by the car and was like ‘I don’t want it’ I wanted first obviously. I was always hungry for more...”

There have been lessons learned from the losses.

“Every loss we pick out something we need to work on. He commits to working on that and we are going to keep growing,” mentioned Head Coach Sli Bostelman

Soto has the end goal of being a four-time state qualifier and making it to the State Championship.

