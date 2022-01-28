Vandalism on the rise in Tiffin parks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many people have enjoyed getting out and playing in the snow these past few days. However, some have been using the snow as another opportunity to vandalize city parks in Tiffin.

If you stop by Hedge-Boyer Park, you’ll notice tire tracks across the basketball courts, volleyball courts, baseball diamonds, and in between, torn up grass. City officials in Tiffin say this type of behavior has been increasingly common in all the city parks over the last couple of years.

“It seemed like it kind of started during the beginning of the pandemic, when we saw vandalism ramp up,” said Mason Correll, the Recreation Operations Manager for the city of Tiffin. He said it started as littering, then some began using slingshots to shatter backboards and lights in the parks.

Trucks tearing up the grass during a rainy fall caused even more problems. “We had quite a bit of damage to grass areas with a lot of ruts and stuff like that,” said Correll. “So, I would say within the last couple of months it’s really picked up.”

Correll added that some of these incidents are even happening during broad daylight.

The cost of these repairs will fall on taxpayers, including resurfacing the basketball court after the city already spent $25,000 to resurface it just a few years ago.

“With the recent donuts and vandalism to the courts we’ve seen some of the surfacing start to peel up which will have to be repaired in the spring,” Correll told us.

The city of Tiffin did install security cameras, and they have helped to identify some of the vandals. Going forward, city officials hope that everyone just uses the city parks as they were intended.

“Be vigilant, kind of keep an eye out. And if you see something, say something. You can reach us or you can reach out to the police department.”

You can reach the Tiffin Parks and Recreation Department by calling (419)-448-5408. The number for the Tiffin Police Department is (419)-447-2323.

