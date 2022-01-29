Former Monroe County Sheriff has died

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that former Sheriff Dale Malone has died.

According the the sheriff’s office Facebook post, Malone began his career with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in 1981. He held the positions of deputy, sergeant, lieutenant and major. He was then elected as sheriff in 2013 and served in that role until he retired in 2020.

The sheriff’s office did not release details on a cause of death.

It added that funeral services for Malone will be private, per his wishes.

