Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Former Monroe County Sheriff has died

Former Sheriff Dale Malone has died, according to MCSO.
Former Sheriff Dale Malone has died, according to MCSO.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that former Sheriff Dale Malone has died.

According the the sheriff’s office Facebook post, Malone began his career with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in 1981. He held the positions of deputy, sergeant, lieutenant and major. He was then elected as sheriff in 2013 and served in that role until he retired in 2020.

It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of former Sheriff Dale Malone. Sheriff Malone began his career with...

Posted by Monroe County Sheriff's Office - Michigan on Saturday, January 29, 2022

The sheriff’s office did not release details on a cause of death.

It added that funeral services for Malone will be private, per his wishes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler sustained a gunshot wound at a home located on Airport Highway between Bronx and...
Toddler in critical condition after being shot, two men in custody.
Prosecutor charged with OVI
Lucas Co. prosecutor charged with OVI
One person was shot in an incident on Eastgate in Toledo.
One shot on Eastgate in Toledo
The blighted warehouse where the body of Cindy Sumner was found in 2009 is being torn down.
After pleas from family, Toledo tearing down warehouse where murder victim was found
A garage and the car inside were destroyed in a fire on Marlow Street.
Car, garage total loss in morning fire

Latest News

A home approximately five miles northeast of the city of Bird Island suffered severe fire and...
One injured in Fostoria house fire
Freedom Convoy in Canada.
‘Freedom Convoy’ heads to Canada’s capital as truck drivers protest vaccine mandate
TPD says the child was transported to a Toledo hospital in critical co
2-year-old boy shot on Airport Hwy in Toledo
Findlay Police arrests two men involved in police pursuit.
Police pursuit in Findlay leads to crash, two arrests