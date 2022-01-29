‘Freedom Convoy’ heads to Canada’s capital as truck drivers protest vaccine mandate

OTTAWA, Canada (WTVG) - Truck drivers headed to Canada’s capital Ottawa on Saturday as part of a massive protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Organizers of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ estimate as many as 50,000 trucks will be in Ottawa.

Police say the group has assured them it will be a peaceful event, and many citizens have lined the streets with Canadian flags and signs in support.

Freedom Convoy in Canada (ABC news)

Ottawa residents have been advised to avoid the downtown area and significant traffic backups are excepted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.