One injured in Fostoria house fire
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in the hospital following a house fire in Fostoria Saturday morning.
According to Fostoria Fire Department, firefighters responded shortly after 6:40a.m. to a home engulfed in flames on the 700-block of Oak Lawn Drive.
Fire officials say two people were inside at the time and one person was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with injuries. The condition of that person is unknown.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
