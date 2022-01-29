One injured in Fostoria house fire

Traffic
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in the hospital following a house fire in Fostoria Saturday morning.

According to Fostoria Fire Department, firefighters responded shortly after 6:40a.m. to a home engulfed in flames on the 700-block of Oak Lawn Drive.

Fire officials say two people were inside at the time and one person was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital with injuries. The condition of that person is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

