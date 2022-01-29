Traffic
Police pursuit in Findlay leads to crash, two arrests

Findlay Police arrests two men involved in police pursuit.
Findlay Police arrests two men involved in police pursuit.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Findlay, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are in custody following a police pursuit Friday night in Findlay.

According to Findlay Police, officers were attempting to pull over a vehicle for a peeling tires violation. Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as Tayshuan Tucker, 18, of Tiffin, failed to stop for officers and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle was unable to maintain control the in 700 block of Carnahan Avenue and left the roadway, striking a posted sign before coming to a rest in the roadway, according to a news release.

Police say the Tucker fled the vehicle along with a male passenger. That’s when a foot pursuit occurred and Tucker was taken into custody. The passenger was located a short distance away and also arrested. Officers also recovered a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

Tucker and the unidentified passenger were released on their own recognizance and further chargers are pending.

