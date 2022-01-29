Police pursuit in Findlay leads to crash, two arrests

Findlay, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are in custody following a police pursuit Friday night in Findlay.

According to Findlay Police, officers were attempting to pull over a vehicle for a peeling tires violation. Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as Tayshuan Tucker, 18, of Tiffin, failed to stop for officers and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle was unable to maintain control the in 700 block of Carnahan Avenue and left the roadway, striking a posted sign before coming to a rest in the roadway, according to a news release.

Police say the Tucker fled the vehicle along with a male passenger. That’s when a foot pursuit occurred and Tucker was taken into custody. The passenger was located a short distance away and also arrested. Officers also recovered a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

Tucker and the unidentified passenger were released on their own recognizance and further chargers are pending.

