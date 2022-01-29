Traffic
Toddler in critical condition after being shot, two men in custody.

A toddler sustained a gunshot wound at a home located on Airport Highway between Bronx and Colima Drives.
A toddler sustained a gunshot wound at a home located on Airport Highway between Bronx and Colima Drives.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating the shooting of a two-year-old shot at a home Friday.

A 911 call was made shortly after 6 p.m. reporting that the toddler was shot in the torso on the 2400 block of Airport Highway, between Bronx and Colima Dr.

The child is in critical condition at Toledo Hospital.

Two males were seen being taken out of the home in handcuffs.

This is an active news story. More information will be added as it is made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

