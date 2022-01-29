Toddler in critical condition after being shot, two men in custody.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating the shooting of a two-year-old shot at a home Friday.

A 911 call was made shortly after 6 p.m. reporting that the toddler was shot in the torso on the 2400 block of Airport Highway, between Bronx and Colima Dr.

The child is in critical condition at Toledo Hospital.

Two males were seen being taken out of the home in handcuffs.

This is an active news story. More information will be added as it is made available.

