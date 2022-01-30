1/29: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the single digits and wind chills down near 0. A few flurries possible tonight through early Sunday, then the sunshine returns Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s. Becoming mostly cloudy Sunday night with lows in the low teens. Partly sunny Monday with highs near 30. Mostly cloudy and breezy Tuesday but mild with highs in the low 40s. A few rain showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Then, keeping an eye on Wednesday and Thursday as we could see significant snow and/or ice accumulations.

