Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.
A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.

North Las Vegas police say the driver of a Dodge Challenger was speeding and ran a red light Saturday afternoon, causing the collision involving 15 people.

Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot on the intersection.

Police say the ages of the people who died range from young juveniles to middle-aged adults.

Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition.

It is not yet known whether the driver of the Dodge was impaired.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler sustained a gunshot wound at a home located on Airport Highway between Bronx and...
Toledo man charged in toddler’s shooting
Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert told 13abc that the 14-year-old initially escaped the house...
Girl, 14, dies in Fostoria house fire
The truck stops and motels at the interchange of the Ohio Turnpike and I-280 have become a...
Lake Twp. Police find missing teen from Toledo
Former Sheriff Dale Malone has died, according to MCSO.
Former Monroe County Sheriff has died
The blighted warehouse where the body of Cindy Sumner was found in 2009 is being torn down.
After pleas from family, Toledo tearing down warehouse where murder victim was found

Latest News

A front-end loader dumps road salt into a truck Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, Mass....
After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Trump dangles prospect of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants
During a rally in Texas, Trump said if he runs again for president and wins, he will treat...
Trump advocates for pardons for Jan. 6 defendants 'treated so unfairly'
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant