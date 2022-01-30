Jan 30, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Quiet today and tomorrow; warming into Tuesday evening as rain arrives from the west. Beyond the rain, snow and wind will settle into the area and could stack up to significant accumulations by late-Thursday.
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: A mix of clouds and sun. High 28. TONIGHT: Some clouds. Low 13. MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. High 30. EXTENDED: Temperatures warm to the 40s for Tuesday ahead of evening rain. Rain will transition to snow Wednesday, and that snow could lead to significant accumulations through Wednesday and Thursday. Stay with 13abc for updates.
