Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

North Korea launches suspected missile in 7th test in 2022

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in December 2021.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea — its 7th round of weapons launches this month — in an apparent attempt to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say whether the weapon was ballistic or how far it flew.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense and Prime Minister’s office said the weapon was possibly a ballistic missile but didn’t immediately provide further details.

North Korea has been ramping up its testing activity in recent months demonstrating its military might amid pandemic-related difficulties and a prolonged freeze in nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler sustained a gunshot wound at a home located on Airport Highway between Bronx and...
Toddler in critical condition after being shot, two men in custody.
Prosecutor charged with OVI
Lucas Co. prosecutor charged with OVI
One person was shot in an incident on Eastgate in Toledo.
One shot on Eastgate in Toledo
The blighted warehouse where the body of Cindy Sumner was found in 2009 is being torn down.
After pleas from family, Toledo tearing down warehouse where murder victim was found
A garage and the car inside were destroyed in a fire on Marlow Street.
Car, garage total loss in morning fire

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
Firefighters found the girl in her bedroom and said they believe she ran back inside to try and...
Girl, 14, killed in Fostoria house fire
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions...
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney isolating after positive COVID-19 test