1/30: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast

Patchy freezing fog possible tonight, then a major winter storm on the way...
1/30: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the low teens. Patchy freezing fog possible. Mostly sunny Monday with highs around 30. Cloud cover increasing Monday night with lows near 20. Becoming breezy Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s. Rain arrives Tuesday night. Rain continues into Wednesday before mixing with and changing over to all snow during the day. Heavy, blowing snow will then continue into Wednesday night and Thursday before ending Thursday night. Heavy snow accumulations along with blowing and drifting will make travel difficult. Very cold air returns for Friday & Saturday with highs each day in the teens and overnight lows dipping below zero.

