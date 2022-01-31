Traffic
1/31: Dan’s Monday AM Forecast

Mild tomorrow; major winter storm arrives Wednesday
A major winter storm is on track to dump at least a foot of snow on us Wednesday/Thursday. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Patchy freezing fog is possible this morning, but all eyes remain on that major winter storm bearing down on us for the midweek. We’ll get to the mid-40s Tuesday -- our first time above freezing in 12 days -- meaning we’ll start this event as pure liquid rain, switching to heavy snow Wednesday morning. That snow shows little sign of slowing through Thursday, resulting in over a foot of snow possible, with sleet/freezing rain mixing in south of US-6, and 40mph winds causing snowdrifts especially east of I-75.

