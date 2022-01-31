1/31: Dan’s Monday AM Forecast

Patchy freezing fog is possible this morning, but all eyes remain on that major winter storm bearing down on us for the midweek. We’ll get to the mid-40s Tuesday -- our first time above freezing in 12 days -- meaning we’ll start this event as pure liquid rain, switching to heavy snow Wednesday morning. That snow shows little sign of slowing through Thursday, resulting in over a foot of snow possible, with sleet/freezing rain mixing in south of US-6, and 40mph winds causing snowdrifts especially east of I-75.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.