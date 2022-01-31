Traffic
1/31/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

***HEAVY SNOW AND WIND LIKELY WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY***
1/31/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, haze possible, temps rising from the upper teens into the upper 20s. TUESDAY: Mild and breezy, partly to mostly cloudy, highs in the mid 40s. WEDNESDAY: Snow likely, heavy at times, temps falling from the mid 30s. THURSDAY: Snow likely, heavy at times, windy, northeast winds could gust over 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow (and near-blizzard conditions near Lake Erie).

