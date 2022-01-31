Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

14 people hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at Marysville hotel

Marysville hotel carbon monoxide poisoning
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - More than a dozen people were sent to the hospital after experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning at a hotel in Marysville Saturday.

14 people, six of them children, were taken to hospitals in the area after reporting feeling sick.

One of them was a two-year-old girl that was found passed out in the pool area.

11 of the victims were sent to Memorial Hospital in Marysville, three of whom were in critical condition. The other three patients were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, Ohio.

“Marysville police department and the fire department, along with the property management company for the hotel are looking into the source of what caused the carbon monoxide,” said Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley. “Looking at HVAC systems, anything that could have developed or produced the carbon monoxide.”

According to Riley, life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide were found in the pool area of the Hampton Inn. All of the customers were evacuated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel; 7 in critical condition
Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert told 13abc that the 14-year-old initially escaped the house...
Girl, 14, dies in Fostoria house fire
3rd earthquake this week detected near Lake Erie shoreline
3rd earthquake this week detected near Lake Erie shoreline
Tyson Hawkins, 18, said he was laying down on his bed with a loaded handgun in his pocket when...
Toledo man charged in toddler’s shooting
Jarrod Rodriguez
Ohio man accused of hiding in woman’s trunk before kidnapping her at gunpoint

Latest News

Friends, family of Dee Warner petition Michigan State Police to take over search
Friends, family of Dee Warner petition Michigan State Police to take over search
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is making vaccines available to those age five and up...
Lucas Co. COVID shot clinics now open to kids 5+
Youth COVID vaccines available
Youth COVID vaccines available
Marysville hotel carbon monoxide poisoning
Marysville hotel carbon monoxide poisoning