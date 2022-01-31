14 people hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at Marysville hotel

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - More than a dozen people were sent to the hospital after experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning at a hotel in Marysville Saturday.

14 people, six of them children, were taken to hospitals in the area after reporting feeling sick.

One of them was a two-year-old girl that was found passed out in the pool area.

11 of the victims were sent to Memorial Hospital in Marysville, three of whom were in critical condition. The other three patients were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, Ohio.

“Marysville police department and the fire department, along with the property management company for the hotel are looking into the source of what caused the carbon monoxide,” said Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley. “Looking at HVAC systems, anything that could have developed or produced the carbon monoxide.”

According to Riley, life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide were found in the pool area of the Hampton Inn. All of the customers were evacuated.

