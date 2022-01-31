Traffic
Dine in the 419: Georgio’s Cafe International’s seafood delicacies

High-quality international cuisine with local business of 37 years!
George Kamilaris cooks up all the fabulous seafood t his Superior front location.
George Kamilaris cooks up all the fabulous seafood t his Superior front location.(WTVG)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you like seafood, this international local favorite is for you! On this week’s Dine in the 419, we meet up with Georgio Kamilara, the owner of Georgio’s Cafe International on Superior St, and he takes us on an adventure of the highest quality seafood delicacies!

Georgio made rainbow trout, sauteed scallops and salmon. The intimate dining experience is perfect for a date night, an afternoon treat, and fun for the whole family, especially after an evening at the Valentine Theater. But be sure to make reservations, this place books us fast!

Georgio’s Cafe International

426 N Superior St, Toledo, OH 43604

Dates & Times:

Monday - Thursday 11:30AM–2PM, 5:30–9:30PM

Friday 11:30AM–2PM, 5:30–10PM

Saturday 5:30–10PM

Sunday: Closed

