Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Dolce&Gabbana to drop animal fur in its collections

People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York.
People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York.(Source: AP Photo/Pamela Hassell, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) - Dolce&Gabbana announced Monday that it would stop using animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur.

The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler, in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, a network of animal rights groups around the world.

“Dolce&Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur,” Dolce&Gabbana communications and marketing officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.

PJ Smith, the fashion policy director of the Human Society of the United States and the Humane Society International, said “ending the use of fur creates a higher standard for what is acceptable in fashion.”

Italy has banned fur farming from this year, joining about 20 countries that have either banned or limited fur farming over the last two decades.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel; 7 in critical condition
Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert told 13abc that the 14-year-old initially escaped the house...
Girl, 14, dies in Fostoria house fire
3rd earthquake this week detected near Lake Erie shoreline
3rd earthquake this week detected near Lake Erie shoreline
Tyson Hawkins, 18, said he was laying down on his bed with a loaded handgun in his pocket when...
Toledo man charged in toddler’s shooting
Jarrod Rodriguez
Ohio man accused of hiding in woman’s trunk before kidnapping her at gunpoint

Latest News

Friends, family of Dee Warner petition Michigan State Police to take over search
Friends, family of Dee Warner petition Michigan State Police to take over search
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is making vaccines available to those age five and up...
Lucas Co. COVID shot clinics now open to kids 5+
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial to resume for officers accused of violating Floyd’s rights
More than a dozen people were sent to the hospital after experiencing symptoms of carbon...
14 people hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at Marysville hotel