Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Feel Good Friday: A Campout for a Cause

Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey
Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey(WTVG)
By Sashem Brey
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMBERTVILLE, Michigan (WTVG) - Last weekend, five members of Boy Scout Troop 777 in southeast Michigan set out on a mission. For the fourth year in a row, they spent a cold, windy night camped outside the VFW Post #9656 in Lambertville. The goal: to raise awareness about homelessness. Assistant Scoutmaster, David Majewski, says it’s a pet project they selected themselves.

“They are a scout-led troop. So, we as adults are just there to advise them. They pick a lot of their outings and the causes that they want to work for,” he explained.

The young men used duct tape, cardboard and tarp to build shelters, and between warm-up session near a fire, they also hosted a donation drive, collecting nearly a dozen bags full of canned goods and toiletries. Troop member Jacob Wingate says the event is fulfilling in several ways.

“Supporting others is a great thing. Makes you feel good inside, helps other people, and by showing you care, you show that you’re there for your community and you show that you’re a good leader,” he said.

The donations will go to the VFW, which works closely with the Bedford Veterans Center.

If you have a “Feel Good Friday” story idea for Sashem, submit it by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 12″ of snow expected from winter storm Wednesday and Thursday.
At least 12″ of snow expected from winter storm Wednesday and Thursday
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel; 7 in critical condition
Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert told 13abc that the 14-year-old initially escaped the house...
Girl, 14, dies in Fostoria house fire
Tyson Hawkins, 18, said he was laying down on his bed with a loaded handgun in his pocket when...
Toledo man charged in toddler’s shooting
3rd earthquake this week detected near Lake Erie shoreline
3rd earthquake this week detected near Lake Erie shoreline

Latest News

Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey
Feel Good Friday: A Golden Anniversary
In this week’s “Feel Good Friday,” we introduce you to a woman who some describe as the...
Feel Good Friday - A Golden Anniversary
After a viral Facebook post, Sashem gets to know a mother and son with an inspiring bond.
Feel Good Friday: An Undeniable Bond
After a viral social media post, Sashem gets to know a mother and son with an inspiring bond.
Feel Good Friday - An Undeniable Bond