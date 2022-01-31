Feel Good Friday: A Campout for a Cause

LAMBERTVILLE, Michigan (WTVG) - Last weekend, five members of Boy Scout Troop 777 in southeast Michigan set out on a mission. For the fourth year in a row, they spent a cold, windy night camped outside the VFW Post #9656 in Lambertville. The goal: to raise awareness about homelessness. Assistant Scoutmaster, David Majewski, says it’s a pet project they selected themselves.

“They are a scout-led troop. So, we as adults are just there to advise them. They pick a lot of their outings and the causes that they want to work for,” he explained.

The young men used duct tape, cardboard and tarp to build shelters, and between warm-up session near a fire, they also hosted a donation drive, collecting nearly a dozen bags full of canned goods and toiletries. Troop member Jacob Wingate says the event is fulfilling in several ways.

“Supporting others is a great thing. Makes you feel good inside, helps other people, and by showing you care, you show that you’re there for your community and you show that you’re a good leader,” he said.

The donations will go to the VFW, which works closely with the Bedford Veterans Center.

