Friends, family of Dee Warner petition Michigan State Police to take over search

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLINTON, Mich. (WTVG) - Nine months since a Michigan woman was last seen, friend and family are asking the Michigan State Police to take over the investigation.

Supporters seeking to find Dee Warner, the 52-year-old that went missing April 25 last year from her home on Munger Road in Franklin Township, say they have collected more than 5,500 signatures in the past four weeks asking MSP to take over for the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We don’t feel that they have done their due diligence on the case,” said family friend Katherine Phillips, who started the petition. “We feel that they are understaffed and under equipped for a case of this magnitude.”

The sheriff’s office conducted an extensive search of the property Warner shared with her husband in October of 2021. That was months after the law enforcement agency said they had halted searches in June.

Sheriff Troy Bevier said the case remains a priority for the department, and that he has called the Michigan State Police to set up a meeting with Warner’s family.

