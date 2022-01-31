Traffic
Lucas Co. COVID shot clinics now open to kids 5+

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is making vaccines available to those age five and up at its walk-in clinics starting Monday.

The clinics at the health department on 635 N. Erie St. and the Rec Center in Maumee had previously only given shots to those 12 and older.

According to the Ohio Health Department, more than 200,000 children under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19 in the state. 15 of them have died from the virus.

Children getting the shot must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with photo ID.

The downtown health department clinic operates from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., though on Monday the clinic will remain open until 6:30 p.m.

The rec center clinic operates on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can make an appointment.

