Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

The New York Times buys puzzle game Wordle

The New York Times has bought Wordle.
The New York Times has bought Wordle.(CBC, TWITTER, WORDLE, APPLE APP STORE, CNN)
By Kasey Richardson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The fun-filled wordplay game Wordle has been bought by The New York Times Company.

The purchase was announced Monday and reflects the rising trend of word-scrambling games, as the company tries to reach its goal of 10 million digital subscribers by 2025.

Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, sold the software to The New York Times for a price “in the low seven figures,” according to the company.

The Times said it plans to keep the game free for new and existing users.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 12″ of snow expected from winter storm Wednesday and Thursday.
At least 12″ of snow expected from winter storm Wednesday and Thursday
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel; 7 in critical condition
Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert told 13abc that the 14-year-old initially escaped the house...
Girl, 14, dies in Fostoria house fire
Tyson Hawkins, 18, said he was laying down on his bed with a loaded handgun in his pocket when...
Toledo man charged in toddler’s shooting
3rd earthquake this week detected near Lake Erie shoreline
3rd earthquake this week detected near Lake Erie shoreline

Latest News

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia responds to US proposal to deescalate Ukraine crisis
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Edyth Warne, 99, went skiing for the first time just two months shy of turning 100.
Woman goes skiing for the first time two months shy of turning 100
Edyth Warne skis for the first time at 99 years old.
99-year-old woman goes skiing for first time