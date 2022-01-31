Plans underway to demolish Toledo building where woman’s body was found

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Turning the page in North Toledo on a very painful memory. The building where 20-year-old Cindy Sumner’s body was found in 2009 is now set for the wrecking ball later this year.

It wasn’t for a lack of persistence from Cindy’s family. It turns out the money was the problem but finally it’s all come together and now the building is coming down.

“I just want to say thank you for this day. I’ve been praying for it to come and it’s finally come,” said Cindy’s mother Mary Sumner.

The pain the Sumner family feels when they look at that building on Elm Street near Utica is indescribable. Cindy’s body was found there in 2009 after she disappeared about a month earlier. Now with a mix of state and federal dollars, it’s coming down.

“There’s no one on Earth that didn’t want to see this building come down the day we learned what happened here with Cindy Sumner. The challenge has always been money,” said David Mann of the Lucas County Land Bank.

The Lucas County Land Bank will get half of the $750,000 demolition cost from the state and half from the city of Toledo through the federal Rescue Act.

“To see so many leaders come and pay attention to the needs of the neighborhoods, to fight for the needs of the neighborhood is amazing,” said Toledo City Councilwoman Vanice Williams.

After things like asbestos are removed from the nearly 100-year-old building, the wrecking ball could come as early as spring. This space’s next use is not known yet but everything from housing to business to green space is being discussed.

“Each site, depending on its real estate fundamentals I think, will ultimately dictate ultimately what happens but neighborhood revitalization is important to economic development,” said Brandon Sehlhorst, Toledo’s Economic Development Director.

“I think we’re going to see more of this type of collaboration, working together to try to right the past wrongs,” said Lindsay Webb, Lucas County Treasurer.

Whatever the site becomes, the idea is to make neighborhoods desirable places to live. 13abc is told more of these types of projects are on the horizon. The city will use $6 million of its Rescue Act dollars for demolition.

