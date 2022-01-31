Toledo Humane Society opening public vet clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of us consider our pets part of the family, so making sure they get good vet care is a top priority. The Toledo Humane Society is opening a new clinic to help fill a gap in one part of town. It’s going into the same building as a vet clinic that served the community for decades. That clinic closed in 2020 when the former owner died. The new clinic will open in the coming weeks.

“The need for a clinic like this goes without saying,” says Stephen Heaven, the President/CEO of the Toledo Humane Society. “There are a lot of low-income families that love their pets, and they want good care for them. In order to afford it, they need a resource like us to come in and help them out.”

That’s exactly what will soon be happening at the new THS Family Pet Clinic on East Broadway in Toledo. “This community is resource-challenged in many ways. There are no veterinarians operating in the 43605 zip code,” says Dr. Debbie Johnson, who has been a big part of bringing Dr. Knepper’s old clinic back to life. “I don’t feel the amount of money you have has anything is a proxy for how much you love your pet. We want to help people keep their pets at home and out of the shelters.”

THS has a full veterinary staff at its shelter to care for the thousands of animals that come in every year, but Heaven says operating a public vet clinic is a first for the organization. “This is an important step forward for us to get out in the community and to be more visible in the community. It’s a huge thing for us and we’re excited to have open the clinic.”

A lot of work has been done at the building since last fall. Everything from a new roof, equipment, new floors, paint, and extensive parking lot work. Heaven says the cost of all that works adds up to more than $500,000. “The investment has been considerable. We would not have been able to do it without a sizeable grant from PetSmart Charities.”

And while there’s been a lot of time and money spent to make this happen, Dr. Johnson says the payoff will be priceless. “It’s great work because we know we’ll be doing a lot of good work here. We’re doing this in Dr. Knepper’s honor, and I think he’d be proud of the work we’re doing.”

The clinic is slated to start taking appointments in March. If you’d like to learn more about it, click here.

