V-Project organizer says vaccine message is getting through

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “I think it’s a one in the 100-year event and I just felt compelled to try to do something,” says Sean Savage. He is a businessman, but like others, the pandemic inspired him into action.

So Sean spearheaded the V-Project, a grassroots organization that assembled people from all areas of life: businesses, non-profits, faith leaders, and health leaders. The goal was simple. Get enough people vaccinated to achieve 70% herd immunity. But right off the bat, there was a lot of resistance to overcome. “You had the solution but then you had the willingness to get the solution down here. So there was a gap.”

Savage says education was the key to closing that gap, so they launched a website, produced informational videos, and sent around a vaccination bus to different locations. All to take away the barriers to getting people vaccinated.

Then, the Delta and Omicron variants started to spread and that too helped to convince people they should protect themselves. “As time has gone by there’s almost no one who can say they haven’t been personally touched by this,” says Savage. “I mean really personally touched -- either knows somebody, who unfortunately has not made it through a case of COVID or knows somebody that knows somebody really close to them.”

While Lucas and Wood Counties have average vaccination rates of roughly 60%, the coverage varies widely in the different age groups. For example, people 50 and above exceed 75% while under 40 start at 62% and drop down to 29% for kids and teens, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The greatest obstacle according to Savage is misinformation “There are always going to be fringes in any profession. And unfortunately, those fringes have really gotten the attention of people in our community. And so our goal is to just put the information out. The facts and continue to try to educate.”

So the V-Project continues to try to be part of the solution. “If we can be one positive influence then that’s all that we can ask for.”

