2/1: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

12-20″ snow Wednesday AM through Thursday PM; gusty along lake Thursday
At least a foot of snow is likely Wednesday AM through Thursday PM. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s our first afternoon above freezing in 12 days, but don’t get used to the mild weather. This coming winter storm will see rain switching to snow in Toledo during the Wednesday morning commute, with only brief gaps in snowfall over the following 36 hours. 12-20″ is our current range, with those lower totals to the south where snow won’t switch from rain until Wednesday early evening. 30-40 mph northeast winds will lead to near-blizzard conditions Thursday, with blowing snow creating higher snowdrifts. Bitter cold will then rush back in Friday/Saturday.

