Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

California firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm. (KOVR, STOCKTON FIRE DEPARTMENT, STOCKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was shot before dawn Monday in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital.

The shooting happened while firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. to a dumpster fire that spread to a building, police said.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter...
Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children, officials say.(Source: Stockton Fire Dept, KOVR via CNN)

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Officials say Fortuna was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW FORECAST FOR 2/2/22 - 2/3/22
Between 12-20″ of snow expected from winter storm Wednesday and Thursday
Friends, family of Dee Warner petition Michigan State Police to take over search
Friends, family of Dee Warner petition Michigan State Police to take over search
Jarrod Rodriguez
Ohio man accused of hiding in woman’s trunk before kidnapping her at gunpoint
Tyson Hawkins, 18, said he was laying down on his bed with a loaded handgun in his pocket when...
Toledo man charged in toddler’s shooting
3rd earthquake this week detected near Lake Erie shoreline
3rd earthquake this week detected near Lake Erie shoreline

Latest News

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.
Calif. firefighter killed in shooting while responding to call
Walt Churchill's Market in Perrysburg had lines 2 to 3 times longer than normal on Monday, Jan....
Shoppers stock up ahead of snow storm
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Mental Health issues don’t discriminate
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
AP source: US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots