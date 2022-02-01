Case Files: Sylvania mother searches for her missing teen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been more than a month since anyone has had contact with 19-year old Dominik Monroe. His mother Amber says while Dominik did leave home in November, she always knew Dominik was OK by a strong social media presence.

But since early December there’s been nothing and she’s deeply concerned something has happened. Amber says Dominik suffers from some mental health issue that started in high school during the isolation of the COVID shutdowns.

“I know the whole world has struggled with COVID but I think it affects some so much harder than others and my son was one of them.”

Amber says as the months went on, Dominik’s battle with depression intensified. “He’s also trans, so he struggled with identity as well.”

Amber says the combination makes Dominik a vulnerable target. “We have these areas where he can be in high-risk situations. And at high risk for being hurt more than helped and right now I fear that that’s what prevented him from coming home.”

Sylvania City Police are investigating Dominik’s disappearance. Detective Justin Music says “We can enter him in a database, that way if someone comes in contact with him it will show that they’re a missing person.” And they’re working with Lexington Kentucky law enforcement, which is the last place anyone has seen Dominik. “It doesn’t mean that he has to come back to Ohio. It doesn’t put any control on him. It just allows us to locate him and make sure he’s safe. Because that’s our primary concern is his safety.”

Meantime, Amber traveled down to Lexington to put up fliers with Dominik’s picture on them. While she traveled around asking people if they’d seen Dominik, she wasn’t able to turn up anything. “I would really hope that he could see how many people love him and want him to come home and want him to get better so that we can all help him.”

But Amber says in her gut, she knows something is wrong. “Right now. This is not a good situation. Inside it feels like I lost him I feel so disconnected from him. It doesn’t feel good It doesn’t feel like he’s there.”

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Dominik Monroe, you’re asked to call Sylvania City Police at 419-885-8902.

