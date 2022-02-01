Dog-assisted therapy is the focus of local student’s thesis

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re an animal lover, you know they can help us on so many different levels. The impact of dog-assisted therapy is the focus of a project for a local student.

Aaron Witt loves dogs and helping people. He was able to combine the two for his academic research as a speech therapy master’s candidate at BGSU. As an undergraduate student at The University of Toledo, Aaron started an organization that takes dogs into Special Education classrooms called Dogs for Difference. That was the springboard for his thesis. “With that program, I just saw from week to week the difference the dogs made for the kids. Some were talking more, others were interacting more, so I thought it would be good to put into research to have quantifiable evidence.

Remmy is Aaron’s partner for his thesis project at BGSU. She’s a four-year-old lab that belongs to his brother. “Remmy was unbelievable during this project. She was perfect. I really couldn’t have had a better dog for this. Remmy loved it, I feel like she should get an honorary degree.”

All kidding aside, Aaron is very proud of this project. “It has been an incredible experience. When people talk, we use things like metaphors, sarcasm, irony and we have complicated body language. Dogs make that easier with their affection and nonjudgemental presence.”

Dr. Tim Brackenbury is a Professor of Communication Sciences and Disorders at BGSU. He’s been part of Aaron’s research from the start. “We’re interested in how animals in the theory process might help kids develop language better, especially kids with autism. There was something very special about this project. I appreciate students like Aaron who come in and say they have an interest in a certain area and work to develop a project in that area.”

The project included multiple sessions with one child. Dr. Brackenbury says some of those sessions were without Remmy and others with her. “We were interested in increasing the child’s length of utterances. So from one to two words to three, four, and five-word production. And we definitely saw an increase in that especially in terms of frequency.”

Aaron hopes he’ll be able to put his research into action on a broader scale after graduation this spring. “It’s such a good experience I am wondering what else I can do for the speech community and animal-assisted therapy. Hopefully, Dr. Brackenbury, Remmy, and I will be able to continue this work as a team at some point.”

If you’d like to learn more about Aaron’s story, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.