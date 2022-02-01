February 1st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A potentially historic snowstorm is on track to reach the area starting Wednesday morning and lasting through Thursday evening. Rain is expected to switch over to snow around daybreak. Heavy snow will lead to about 5-9″ of snow during the day for most. Just 1-5″ of snow is expected in the southeast corner of the area. An additional 4-6″ of snow is possible for everyone on Wednesday night, and another 5-7″ of snow is expected on Thursday. That will bring storm totals up to 14-22″ for a lot of the area. 10-18″ of snow is expected for the southeast 1/3rd of the viewing area. Arctic cold will return after the storm with highs in the teens and lows below 0.

