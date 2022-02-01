History mystery with ring found at Ft. Meigs

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - There have been numerous historical finds at Fort Meigs over the past decades but here’s a new one: a wedding ring.

No one’s quite sure the entire story behind it. Ultimately the hope is to return it to the owners.

That ring was recently discovered in the items collected by long time chief of maintenance Dave Marriott.

His daughter Peggy Jones says Marriott passed away before Thanksgiving and as they’ve cleaned out his maintenance shop, his family found the ring inside a pencil holder. No one’s quite sure when it got there or the back story.

If you know anything about it you can contact Jones: Pejones669@yahoo.com

