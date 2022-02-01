Moment of Science: Groundhog Day

For 135 years now, Punxsutawney Phil has prognosticated his way into our hearts: If he sees his shadow, six more weeks of winter weather... if not, an “early spring”... and if he does that every day, you’re probably Bill Murray. Not much of this day is based on science, but it is worth looking at the history and pseudo-logic behind it all!

* Candlemas Day falls on February 2nd, representing the time between Jesus’ birth and his presentation at the Temple. To celebrate, the clergy would often distribute candles, which also served to remind how long and cold the season would be. In fact, an old Scottish couplet reads: “If Candlemas Day be fair and bright / Winter will have another fight”... or “bite”... or “flight”... depends who you ask. Germans were the first to latch onto this concept using an animal -- namely, a hedgehog! Fast forward to German settlers in Pennsylvania finding out that there were a lot more groundhogs than hedgehogs there, and the first Groundhog Day on record was held in 1887.

* Of course, it’s not just Phil these days... we’ve got hundreds of celebrity groundhogs across the continent, including our own Hucky family in Holland, Ohio... or the one I grew up with, Ontario’s own Wiarton Willie. There’s even Otis at Nature’s Nursery in Whitehouse, though he prefers to leave the prognostication pageantry to the others -- and raise money and awareness for his species while doing so.

* As we talked about last month, wild groundhogs (or woodchucks) hibernate, and often emerge from the ground in February... but usually to mate, not to predict the weather. In any case, how on earth do we even verify those forecasts? Let’s look at Phil’s track record over the years using the national average temperature from February 2nd through the rest of winter. Through 2020, he’s predicted more chilly weather 104 times, early spring just 20 times, with a 10-year gap in the records. To save time, NOAA already did the math for the last decade and found that Phil’s predictions were pretty much a coin flip based on temperatures, and even lower than 50% going further back. That doesn’t account for any brutal snowstorms or nice clear days in between... or the fact he may not have the best access to computer models.

* As tongue-in-cheek as this is, that’s a lot of pressure to put on a marmot you just dragged from his hole to tell you how to plan your life around the next six weeks. There are some animals that do a decent job of indicating when a change in the weather is coming... we’ll cover that next week.

